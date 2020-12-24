Camellia Bowl 2020: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Marshall vs. Buffalo

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo may not have won the MAC championship, but it played well enough in the 2020 season to be heading to a bowl game for the third year in a row. The Bulls will look to cap their season with a win over Marshall in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday afternoon.

With the MAC season not starting until November, Buffalo won its first five games to make it to the MAC Championship Game. However, the Bulls lost to Ball State 38-28 on Friday. They will aim to bounce back by winning a bowl game for the second straight year.

Marshall won its first seven games of the year before ending the regular season with back-to-back losses to Rice and UAB. Because of COVID-19-related cancellations caused, the Thundering Herd haven't won a game since Nov. 14. They are set to play in a bowl game for the fourth year in a row and will be looking for their third victory during that span.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Camellia Bowl, along with some daily fantasy tips for the matchup.

Camellia Bowl Information

Date: Friday, Dec. 25

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN online

Odds

Spread: Buffalo (-4.5)

Over/Under: 54 points

Moneyline: Buffalo -200 (bet $200 to win $100); Marshall +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook



Daily Fantasy Tips

Build Your Lineup Around Buffalo's Star RB

In 2019, running back Jaret Patterson set the Buffalo record by rushing for 19 touchdowns in a season. This year, he matched that record and also ran for 1,072 yards. Keep in mind that the Bulls have only played six games, meaning the junior is averaging 178.7 rushing yards per game, the most in the nation.

Patterson is an explosive player, and he's the best offensive talent in this year's Camellia Bowl. That's why it will be important to build any daily fantasy lineup around him, even if he comes at a high cost.

However, make sure to keep an eye on the latest news to ensure Patterson plays. He hurt his right knee in the MAC Championship Game (when he rushed for a season-low 47 yards on 18 carries), but Bulls coach Lance Leipold told the media that he expects Patterson to be "ready and able to go," per John Wawrow of the Associated Press.

It will be a challenge going up against Marshall's defense (which limited opponents to 88.9 rushing yards per game this season), but Patterson is the type of player who can excel in a tough matchup. Expect him to end his impressive year on a high note.

Consider Playing Buffalo's RB2 As Well

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Even with Patterson racking up yards, it's been a strong season for Buffalo junior running back Kevin Marks Jr. too. Marks has rushed for 603 yards and six touchdowns, getting into the end zone in each of the past four games. He's also had at least 90 rushing yards in each of the past five games.

There are plenty of carries to go around in the Bulls backfield. And if Patterson is limited at all because of his knee injury, then Marks may get even more opportunities. He had at least 15 carries in four of Buffalo's six games, so he's reliable enough to start alongside Patterson in the same DFS lineup.

The Bulls offense relies heavily on its running game, so don't be surprised to see Buffalo get established on the ground with both Patterson and Marks. It's worked for them this season, and it should be a successful formula again in this bowl matchup.

Take a Risk with Marshall's Wells at QB

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Neither team's quarterback put up huge numbers this season, but redshirt freshman Grant Wells flashed his potential at times for Marshall. But here's a warning: Wells is a boom-or-bust player.

In the Thundering Herd's two November games, Wells passed for eight touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over UMass and Middle Tennessee. Then he threw no touchdowns and five interceptions in a loss to Rice on Dec. 5.

Wells had better results in Marshall's most recent game against UAB on Dec. 18, passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns despite completing only eight of his 23 pass attempts. Neither quarterback in the Camellia Bowl is a star, but Wells can impress when he gets into a rhythm. So he will likely be the better DFS play.

