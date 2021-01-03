Philip Rivers, Colts Clinch 2020-21 NFL Playoff Berth with Win vs. Jaguars

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

After missing the postseason in 2019, the Indianapolis Colts are playoff-bound once more.

The Colts clinched a playoff spot after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-14 on Sunday, paired with the Miami Dolphins loss. Indy had a shot at winning the AFC South, but the Tennessee Titans were able to clinch the division with a game-winning field goal against the Houston Texans as time expired.

The Colts missed the playoffs just four times between the 1995-2014 seasons as they blessed with excellent quarterback play from Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. But they came into 2020 with just one playoff berth in the previous five seasons, and injuries to Luck—and his shocking retirement before the 2019 season—played a major part in the team's dip into mediocrity.

Unconvinced by Jacoby Brissett as the starter, the team signed Philip Rivers in the offseason, a move that stabilized the offense. The Colts also added some weapons for him via the draft in running back Jonathan Taylor and wideout Michael Pittman Jr. Add in an excellent offensive line and the Colts have been dangerous on offense.

But just as important was the improvement to the defense after the team added players like DeForest Buckner and Xavier Rhodes. That defense won't be confused for the 1985 Chicago Bears anytime soon, but it's been good enough to get the team a playoff berth.

So, are the Colts Super Bowl contenders?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Well, wins over the Green Bay Packers and a 1-1 record against the Tennessee Titans would suggest they might be. Losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens might suggest otherwise.

Every team in the NFL is chasing the Kansas City Chiefs at this point. The Colts will not be favored against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs if they run into them in the playoffs, but this Indy team is no pushover. It could make some noise come the postseason.