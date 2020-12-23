    Jets' Quinnen Williams Will Miss Remainder of 2020 Season with Neck Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in action against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
    Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

    Quinnen Williams' breakout season for the New York Jets has come to an early end because of a neck injury. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams will be placed on injured reserve and miss the final two games of the season. 

    Williams left Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter with a head injury. Head coach Adam Gase later confirmed the second-year defensive lineman suffered a concussion. 

    Before exiting the game, Williams had four combined tackles and sacked Rams quarterback Jared Goff once. 

    Few things have gone right for the Jets in 2020, but Williams' emergence has been a bright spot for the franchise. He was selected No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft. The 23-year-old struggled as a rookie with four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 13 games. 

    In 13 games this season, Williams racked up 14 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks. 

    With the Jets only playing for draft positioning at this point, there's nothing to be gained from trying to rush Williams back on to the field. The Alabama alum will get a full offseason to prepare for 2021 when he will be the anchor of the Jets defensive line. 

    New York will finish the 2020 season with games against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 and New England Patriots in Week 17. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

       

    Related

      Jets’ Quinnen Williams to be placed on IR, ending his breakout season

      Jets’ Quinnen Williams to be placed on IR, ending his breakout season
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Jets’ Quinnen Williams to be placed on IR, ending his breakout season

      Robby Sabo
      via Jets X-Factor

      Quinnen Williams’ strong Jets season ends with neck injury, concussion

      Quinnen Williams’ strong Jets season ends with neck injury, concussion
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Quinnen Williams’ strong Jets season ends with neck injury, concussion

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      NY Jets' Quinnen Williams done for season, but he already showed more than enough in 2020

      NY Jets' Quinnen Williams done for season, but he already showed more than enough in 2020
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      NY Jets' Quinnen Williams done for season, but he already showed more than enough in 2020

      North Jersey Media Group
      via North Jersey Media Group

      NFL Execs Vote on Big Awards

      High-ranking execs from 22 teams give NFL Network their takes on some of the NFL’s top awards ➡️

      NFL Execs Vote on Big Awards
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      NFL Execs Vote on Big Awards

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report