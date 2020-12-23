Jets' Quinnen Williams Will Miss Remainder of 2020 Season with Neck Injury

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

Quinnen Williams' breakout season for the New York Jets has come to an early end because of a neck injury.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams will be placed on injured reserve and miss the final two games of the season.

Williams left Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter with a head injury. Head coach Adam Gase later confirmed the second-year defensive lineman suffered a concussion.

Before exiting the game, Williams had four combined tackles and sacked Rams quarterback Jared Goff once.

Few things have gone right for the Jets in 2020, but Williams' emergence has been a bright spot for the franchise. He was selected No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft. The 23-year-old struggled as a rookie with four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 13 games.

In 13 games this season, Williams racked up 14 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

With the Jets only playing for draft positioning at this point, there's nothing to be gained from trying to rush Williams back on to the field. The Alabama alum will get a full offseason to prepare for 2021 when he will be the anchor of the Jets defensive line.

New York will finish the 2020 season with games against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16 and New England Patriots in Week 17.