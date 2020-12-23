Anthony Edwards a 'Joy to Coach,' Will Be 'Really Good' in NBA, T-Wolves HC Says

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Anthony Edwards has gotten rave reviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves coaching staff after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA draft.

"He's been really a joy to coach and he's going to be really good in this league," head coach Ryan Saunders said Wednesday, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Edwards is set to make his regular-season debut with the Timberwolves Wednesday's against the Detroit Pistons.

The guard has appeared in three preseason games to get ready for the season but had mixed results in the limited action. His 17 points in an overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks showed his potential, although he shot just 11-of-38 (28.9 percent) from the field in the three games.

It was also his first games since his freshman year at Georgia ended last March.

"I feel like we did need summer league," Edwards told Royce Young of ESPN. "We ain't played in like 10 months."

The upside is still there for a guard who has elite two-way potential thanks to his athleticism and ability to create his own looks. He finished last year averaging 19.1 points per game in his lone college basketball season despite playing on a team that struggled to a 16-16 record.

He's expected to get a lot of looks early in his NBA career as well for a team that went 19-45 last year.

Though we are yet to see him in a competitive game at this level, Saunders' early assessment should be enough to excite Timberwolves fans.