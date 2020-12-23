76ers' Daryl Morey Worried About Career, Family's Safety After Hong Kong Tweet

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

As Daryl Morey enters his first season as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, the 48-year-old has said he was concerned his Oct. 2019 tweet in support of protests in Hong Kong against the Chinese government would have repercussions on his life and career.

Speaking to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, Morey said he "had moments" when he thought his career could end "for reasons I was willing to go down for."

"But I love working, I love what I do, and I didn't want that to happen," he added.

Morey also said he "was actually really, really worried about" the safety of his family as a result of the tweet:

"Luckily I had [access to] different people who were assisting me with that and giving me advice on how to handle it. Hopefully, I've been able to get where we have some level of safety.

"But I was extremely concerned. You don't want the second most powerful government on Earth mad at you, if you can avoid it. In this case, I couldn't."

Prior to the start of the 2019-20 preseason, the NBA announced that the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets would play two exhibition games in China.

On Oct. 4, 2019, six days before those games, Morey tweeted "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong" amid ongoing protests against a Chinese extradition bill that protesters believed undermined Hong Kong's autonomous rights.

After deleting that tweet, Morey issued a statement on Oct. 6 apologizing to anyone who was offended:

"I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China. I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives.

"I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA."

There was swift and immediate backlash from multiple organizations as a result, including the Chinese consulate in Houston denouncing Morey's statement and the Chinese Basketball Association suspending its relationship with the Rockets.

Per John Gonzalez of The Ringer, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta "absolutely discussed" firing Morey as general manager.

Morey resigned from the Rockets in October following the team's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was named Sixers president of basketball operations on Nov. 2.