Warriors' Stephen Curry: 'Awful' Facing Kevin Durant, Nets; 'Got Our Butts Beat'

On Tuesday night, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced Kevin Durant for the first time since he departed in free agency ahead of the 2019-20 season.

It didn't go so well.

The Brooklyn Nets smoked the Dubs 125-99 in the opening game of the 2020-21 NBA season. After the contest, Curry was asked what it was like facing his former teammate.

"Awful," Curry answered, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. "We got our butts beat."

Durant was superb in the win, scoring 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting while adding five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in 25 minutes. Curry was less efficient, posting 20 points (7-of-21 from the field), though he did add 10 assists.

The Warriors were without Klay Thompson (out for the year with a torn right Achilles) and Draymond Green (right foot muscle strain), while Curry was playing with new starters Kelly Oubre Jr. and rookie center James Wiseman for the first time.

Wiseman was perhaps the lone bright spot for the team, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds in his NBA debut.

"Twenty-four good minutes to start his career," Curry told reporters regarding Wiseman's first game.

But it was obvious on opening night that the Dubs are generally a work in progress. Despite the humbling start to the season, Curry said the team's spirits weren't diminished.

"Considering we got beat by 30, everyone was pretty upbeat in terms of understanding we have a long season to go," he told reporters.

More than a few teams are going to struggle against the loaded Nets, which feature Durant, Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris, among others. They are legitimate title contenders.

The Warriors, on the other hand, look like they may find themselves in a heated battle for one of the final playoff spots in a deep Western Conference.