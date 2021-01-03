Derrick Henry, Titans Clinch 2020-21 NFL Playoff Berth After Dolphins' Loss

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans clinched a playoff berth when the Miami Dolphins were blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The accolades could keep coming for the Titans, who could also secure the AFC South title with a win over the Houston Texans or an Indianapolis Colts loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

A year after reaching the AFC championship, the Titans again have Super Bowl aspirations. Like the rest of the conference, though, they find themselves looking up at Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the clear favorite to repeat as Super Bowl winners.

The Titans are not to be taken lightly, however. Ryan Tannehill is having another superb season. Derrick Henry is arguably the best running back in football and leads the league in rushing yards with 1,777. The combination of A.J. Brown and Corey Davis has emerged as one of the best wideout duos in football.

The question in Tennessee isn't whether the offense is good enough to hang with the top teams in the AFC, but rather whether the defense can get enough stops against teams like the Chiefs and other top offenses. The defense could be the difference between a Super Bowl run and an early trip home.

If they rise to the occasion, though, the Titans are one of the few teams with enough talent to hang with the Chiefs.

Tennessee surprised the NFL world with its run to the AFC Championship Game last season; this year, anything less will be considered a disappointment.