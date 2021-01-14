Patrick Surtain II Declares for 2021 NFL Draft; Expected to Be Top-10 Pick

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II has added his name to the 2021 NFL draft pool, telling reporters Thursday that he is forgoing his senior season after helping lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship Monday.

Matt Miller of The Draft Scout projected the Plantation, Florida, native to go No. 9 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in his December mock draft: "Surtain has an NFL pedigree and excellent length and has been asked to lock up elite playmakers in the SEC. He's ready."

The 6'2", 202-pound Surtain has been a known quantity for years as the son of three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr. But the 20-year-old carved out his own path, beginning in high school when he was regarded as one of the best players in his recruiting class.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, he was a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 cornerback in the 2018 cycle out of American Heritage High School. He then put himself under the biggest spotlight in college football by committing to Alabama.

The move paid off for Surtain and the Crimson Tide. He started 12 games as a true freshman and has been a staple of their secondary for three seasons. The 2020 campaign was his masterpiece, though, as he allowed just 16 receptions for 190 yards in 10 games and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Given that resume at arguably the most prominent college program in the country, it's no surprise that Surtain will likely hear his name called early in the April 29-May 1 draft.