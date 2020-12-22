Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Rematch at UFC 257 to Be Held on Fight Island

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC will stage Conor McGregor's headline bout against Dustin Poirier at Fight Island on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White announced Tuesday that Fight Island will host three events, including UFC 257, in January:

By the time he steps inside the Octagon on Jan. 23, McGregor will have gone more than a full year without competing. He last fought Donald Cerrone this past January, securing a first-round TKO victory.

McGregor and Poirier crossed paths at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor caught Poirier with a left hand in the first round and followed up with a series of shots that forced a TKO in the first round.

That was just McGregor's fourth fight in UFC as he was establishing himself as a contender in the featherweight division. Less than a year after that win, he beat Chad Mendes to claim the interim featherweight title.

Now, the Irish star has his eyes on a lightweight championship opportunity.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still officially recognized as the champion, but he retired after dispatching Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October.

With a dominant performance against Poirier, McGregor is likely to be one of the first in line to compete for the belt should UFC formally take it away from Nurmagomedov.