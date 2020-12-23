Buying or Selling Early-Season NBA Trade Buzz

1 of 4

The Miami Heat were one of the teams pursuing a trade for James Harden, with one high-ranking Heat official showing "strong interest" in the 2017-18 MVP, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

However, Houston's asking price was too high, which led Miami to stop its pursuit of Harden for the time being.

If Harden is prioritizing winning, Miami might be his best option.

The Heat are one of the few franchises that already has a strong culture, respected head coach and existing star player in place. They could draw the best out of Harden and not allow him to dictate every aspect of the organization like he's done in Houston for the past eight years.

Miami should also be heavily interested in acquiring Harden, as Butler isn't one of the high-volume shot-taking stars in the league. It just comes down to Houston's asking price.

If the Rockets asked for Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to start a deal (as they should to begin negotiations), then Miami should say no. Both Butler and Adebayo should be considered untouchable, but a package of Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and salary filler shouldn't be.

Assuming Houston was stuck on asking for both Adebayo and Herro, the Heat should absolutely have stopped their pursuit.

Buy or Sell: Buy the Heat stopping talks, assuming Houston wanted Adebayo in the deal.