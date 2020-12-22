Lakers Rumors: Tyronn Lue Felt LA Wanted Him to Turn Down HC Job in 2019

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Tyronn Lue nearly became the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019, but he reportedly felt the team didn't actually want him in charge.

"Ty felt like they were doing everything in their power to get him to not take the job," a source told Bill Oram and Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "Offer him less years, less money, stir up the pot with some of these other things. They knew they had to interview him because LeBron wanted him, but they were hoping he would walk away."

The Lakers reportedly offered Lue a three-year contract worth $18 million, while the championship-winning coach was seeking roughly a five-year, $35 million pact. The front office also wanted to play a role in picking assistant coaches, with senior adviser Kurt Rambis reportedly asking for a job on the bench.

Los Angeles had selected Lue out of a group of top candidates but reached an impasse over the contract dispute and parted without a deal, Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported at the time, also noting the team wanted Jason Kidd as an assistant.

Frank Vogel eventually became the team's head coach and engineered a title run in his first season at the helm.

Vogel had also asked for Lue's blessing before taking the job, which he granted.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As Wojnarowski and McMenamin reported, Lue was a "preferred choice" of James' going into the hiring process.

Lue had spent two-plus seasons coaching James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a title with the star in 2016.

The coach appeared to be a perfect fit in Los Angeles but turned down the Lakers offer based on how they handled the situation.

"Ty wanted to be respected as a championship-winning coach," a source said, per The Athletic. "He was right, but you also have to respect Ty for protecting the coaches who come after him. If he just says 'yes' to the years and any dollar amount the Lakers say, it sets a bad precedent."

Lue instead spent last season as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers and will be the team's head coach in 2020-21 after he replaced Doc Rivers.