CFP Willing to Postpone Semifinals, Title Game for COVID-19 Issues, Per Hancock

College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock says New Year's Six games and the national championship could be postponed if a team is unable to play because of COVID-19.

"We are planning to play the games when they're scheduled," Hancock said, per Heather Dinich of ESPN. "We've said all along that we will be ready for any circumstance, and we will. But if one or both teams are not available and have to postpone a bowl game or the championship game, we will do it."

The only bowl that may not be subject to a postponement because of COVID-19 is the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2, because it runs on a "different contract." Both semifinal matchups, the national title game and the Cotton, Peach and Fiesta Bowls could be moved if needed.

The vast majority of college football teams have had a game postponed or canceled during the 2020 season because of COVID-19, including all four participants in the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame and Ohio State have had games canceled because of outbreaks at their respective programs, whereas Clemson had a game canceled at Florida State after a disagreement between the schools' medical staffs, and Alabama's game against LSU was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Tigers.

Alabama-Notre Dame and Clemson-Ohio State are set for Jan. 1. The national championship game is slated for Jan. 11.

Any type of outbreak among the four programs would almost certainly lead to a delay of at least a week, if not two weeks, to get the situation sorted out.

New Big Ten guidelines require players who test positive for COVID-19 to miss a minimum of 17 days. The ACC and SEC require players sit out a minimum of 10 days.