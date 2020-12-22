Joe Mixon Appears to Troll JuJu Smith-Schuster After Bengals Upset Steelers

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Joe Mixon didn't feature in the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, but that didn't stop him from having some fun at JuJu Smith-Schuster's expense.

Mixon made a subtle reference to Smith-Schuster's habit of dancing on the opposing team's logo at midfield and sharing the video on TikTok:

The fourth-year running back dropped the subtlety as he continued to troll the Steelers star on Instagram Live.

Smith-Schuster is clearly savvy with social media and has built himself a large following. His pregame ritual might be doing more harm than good at this stage, though.

Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace said they took some motivation from it prior to the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win over Pittsburgh in Week 14:

Vonn Bell felt the same way based on the hit he laid on Smith-Schuster in the first quarter Monday night:

Pittsburgh's lead on the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North is now only one game. This might be the first division race in NFL history that was swung in some small part because of a dance challenge on TikTok.