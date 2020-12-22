    Joe Mixon Appears to Troll JuJu Smith-Schuster After Bengals Upset Steelers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) watches from the sidelines during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

    Joe Mixon didn't feature in the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, but that didn't stop him from having some fun at JuJu Smith-Schuster's expense.

    Mixon made a subtle reference to Smith-Schuster's habit of dancing on the opposing team's logo at midfield and sharing the video on TikTok:

    The fourth-year running back dropped the subtlety as he continued to troll the Steelers star on Instagram Live.

    Smith-Schuster is clearly savvy with social media and has built himself a large following. His pregame ritual might be doing more harm than good at this stage, though.

    Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace said they took some motivation from it prior to the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win over Pittsburgh in Week 14:

    Vonn Bell felt the same way based on the hit he laid on Smith-Schuster in the first quarter Monday night:

    Pittsburgh's lead on the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North is now only one game. This might be the first division race in NFL history that was swung in some small part because of a dance challenge on TikTok.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Steelers Open AFC North Race

      Browns just one game behind the top spot after Bengals beat Pittsburgh on MNF 👀

      Steelers Open AFC North Race
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Open AFC North Race

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Tomlin Acknowledges Steelers Woes

      'We're not a good football group right now... We've got to be better than we've been'

      Tomlin Acknowledges Steelers Woes
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tomlin Acknowledges Steelers Woes

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Instant Analysis After Bengals Shock Steelers on MNF

      Instant Analysis After Bengals Shock Steelers on MNF
      Cincinnati Bengals logo
      Cincinnati Bengals

      Instant Analysis After Bengals Shock Steelers on MNF

      Chris Roling
      via Bengals Wire

      Bengals Hand Steelers 3rd Straight Loss in Upset

      Roethlisberger struggled as Pittsburgh fell to Ryan Finley and the Bengals

      Bengals Hand Steelers 3rd Straight Loss in Upset
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bengals Hand Steelers 3rd Straight Loss in Upset

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report