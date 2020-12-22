Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers' Level of Frustration Is 'High' After Bengals Loss

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

It seems like months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers were 11-0. Following a third straight loss Monday, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger acknowledged the losing streak is taking its toll.

"High," Big Ben said when addressing how much concern and frustration the team is feeling, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post. "High frustration."

Pittsburgh fell to 11-3 with a shocking 27-17 loss to the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals in a game it never led.

Much of that frustration surely stemmed from his own performance.

Roethlisberger was 20-of-38 for 170 yards and one touchdown with one interception, and the offense he led failed to reach the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive game. Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com noted Roethlisberger threw for minus-five yards in the first quarter, and he also tossed an ugly interception to Mackensie Alexander in the second quarter and threw four straight incompletions in the final minutes with his team trailing by seven.

Roethlisberger lost a fumble on a botched snap too, and Vonn Bell forced a turnover with a massive hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster when the wide receiver came across the middle.

The result was a one-game lead for the Steelers over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North. Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh in Week 17.

That could very well be a division-deciding game considering the Steelers host the 10-4 Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 while the Browns visit the 1-13 New York Jets.

If the Pittsburgh offense doesn't figure things out quickly, it could be staring at a wild-card berth and a road playoff opener at best instead of the No. 1 overall seed—which it was chasing merely weeks ago.

No wonder there is so much frustration from the Steelers.