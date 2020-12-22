    Montgomery Bowl 2020: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    Memphis quarterback Brady White (3) throws against Cincinnati during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Photo by Gary Landers)
    Gary Landers/Associated Press

    Brady White's three straight 3,000-yard seasons for the Memphis Tigers have made him one of the most exciting Group of Five players to watch.

    And now the quarterback leads the Tigers into the Montgomery Bowl on Wednesday against the Florida Atlantic Owls. 

    A year ago, Memphis and Florida Atlantic were two of the better Group of Five programs and that led to both of their coaches earning Power Five jobs.

    Although the results have not been as fulfilling as the 2019 season, the Tigers and Owls still have some dynamic playmakers who will make the first-ever Montgomery Bowl an interesting affair.

            

    Montgomery Bowl Info

    Date: Wednesday, December 23

    Video Play Button
    Start Time: 7 p.m. ET 

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

            

    Odds

    Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

    Spread: Memphis (-7.5)

    Over/Under: 50.5

    Money Line: Memphis (-278; bet $278 to win $100); Florida Atlanta (+220; bet $100 to win $220)\

          

    Daily Fantasy Tips

    Build Around Brady White

    White was handed more responsibility in the Memphis offense when running back Kenneth Gainwell opted out of the season.

    The senior quarterback answered the challenge with yet another 3,000-yard season, and he is expected to put up large totals on Wednesday. 

    White is coming off back-to-back multi-touchdown games against the Houston Cougars and Tulane Green Wave, both bowl qualifiers. 

    Calvin Austin III is his top target and the best option for a lineup stack. He has recorded 1,025 receiving yards on 60 catches this season.

    If you combine that duo, you should wrack up plenty of points and then all you have to do is sprinkle in other skill-position players to end up in the winning positions.

               

    Fill Out The Lineup With Memphis Players

    Memphis has a much better offense than FAU. It averaged 451.9 yards per game compared to the Owls' 328.9. Additionally, FAU only scored 20 points per game. 

    Memphis should cover the 7.5-point spread easily and may be able to name its margin of victory.

    With that in mind, your DFS lineup should carry at least three Memphis players, but it will likely end up with four. 

    Running back Rodrigues Clark would be a decent addition alongside White and Austin. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

    If you think White will control the contest, Tahj Washington and Sean Dykes are solid options to fill in behind Austin. The duo combined for 1,219 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. 

    FAU does not have any offensive talent that blows you away. Its leading rusher barely hit the 400-yard mark, and it has flipped between quarterbacks.

    Wide receiver TJ Chase, who had 21 receptions for 328 yards, is probably the best bet to play alongside the abundance of talent on the Memphis roster.

             

    Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

                

