Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for Chiefs vs. Browns with Ankle, Hip Injuries

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not play Sunday in his team's playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.



Edwards-Helare was officially listed as inactive by Kansas City for its Divisional Round matchup after ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the star rookie's absence. Schefter noted Edwards-Helare "missed practice time" in the week leading up to Sunday's bout with the Browns due to ankle and hip injuries and won't take the field despite being listed as "questionable" on the official injury report.

While his loss is a blow to the Chiefs' offense for Sunday, they won't be needing a long-term plan for his replacement. Schefter reported that the 21-year-old "is very close to returning" and "should be back" if the Chiefs advance to the AFC championship, where they would face the Buffalo Bills.

The rookie showed signs of promise before he was knocked out of a Week 15 win against the New Orleans Saints with a high ankle sprain. He hasn't returned to the field since.

Edwards-Helaire had 181 carries for 803 yards and four touchdowns through 13 games for the Chiefs, but the bulk of that production came in two games: the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans and the Week 6 defeat of the Buffalo Bills, with the rookie totaling 299 yards across the two outings.

The Chiefs offense is focused on the passing game, so the loss of the LSU product shouldn't knock them down. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have combined to produce 2,529 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns this season.

Mahomes and running back Le'Veon Bell will combine to bolster the ground game as needed. The quarterback has added 287 yards and two rushing scores through 14 games, while Bell has posted 224 yards and two touchdowns in eight games since joining the team on Oct. 17 following his release by the New York Jets.