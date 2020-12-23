Exploring Cowboys' Options for Zeke Elliott's Future in Dallas

Exploring Cowboys' Options for Zeke Elliott's Future in DallasDecember 23, 2020
In one game, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard garnered praise for his standout performance against the San Francisco 49ers and put a spotlight on Ezekiel Elliott's lackluster 2020 season.
Pollard racked up 132 scrimmage yards on the 49ers' fifth-ranked defense, which also lists seventh against the run. Behind an offensive line without All-Pros Tyron Smith (neck) and Zack Martin (calf), the second-year running back recorded 69 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as Elliott sat out with a calf injury.
Aside from his 103-yard rushing performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, Elliott has struggled since quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a dislocated ankle in early October. In fact, the Cowboys' lead ball-carrier hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 5.
For the season, Elliott is averaging career lows in yards per carry (3.9) and rushing yards per contest (64.0). He's experienced some issues with ball security, losing five of his six fumbles. Furthermore, the 25-year-old has also dropped seven passes.
During the 2019 offseason, Elliott came to terms with the Cowboys on a six-year, $90 million extension. Among running backs, he signed for the most money in practical guarantees, per Spotrac. Based on that investment, Dallas probably expected more out of its star running back two years into his new contract.
Although Dallas shouldn't hit the panic button after Pollard's shining fill-in performance during Elliott's down season, the front office may contemplate long- and short-term plans for the ground attack.
What can the Cowboys do to maximize their investment in Elliott? We'll take a look at four options.
Increase Tony Pollard's Usage to Preserve Ezekiel Elliott
In five seasons, Ezekiel Elliott has two rushing titles and has eclipsed 1,356 yards on the ground three times. Yes, he's had a down season, but that's not a reason to worry about a rapid decline for a 25-year-old who doesn't have an extensive injury history.
If head coach Mike McCarthy wants to delay the erosion of his star running back, though, he can increase Tony Pollard's snap count.
Within an injury-riddled offense, Elliott has absorbed a lot of punishment. According to Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus, he's logged the most snaps (704) among running backs.
On the ground, Elliott has dealt with the difficulty of playing without tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and guard Zack Martin (calf) for multiple games. Per carry, he's tied for the ninth-fewest rushing yards before contact (1.9) among qualified backs.
In other words, Elliott has played a bulk of the snaps, and defenders have made a significant push to slow him down near the line of scrimmage.
Perhaps Pollard's fresh legs can ignite the offense and preserve Elliott through games or entire seasons. Although it's not ideal for one of the highest-paid running backs, the two-time rushing champion could gradually transition away from a workhorse load into a shared role with his backup in a 65-35 split for touches.
Despite the injuries across the offensive line, Pollard has proved he can break off big plays on the ground with four 20-plus-yard carries on the season, compared to two for Elliott.
Elliott's contract runs through the 2026 campaign, so it's in the Cowboys' best interest to keep him in top shape for as long as possible.
Feed Zeke Behind Stout Offensive Line for Another 2 or 3 Seasons
The Cowboys could attempt to run Ezekiel Elliott into the ground until injuries take their toll on his body. He has a lot of rushing mileage already, logging 1,380 carries in five seasons, which includes three terms with at least 301 carries.
Based on biological age, Elliott is still in the prime of his career at 25 years old. He's endured some wear and tear, but the star running back has avoided major injuries.
Dallas can focus on the short term and try to get the biggest bang for its buck on Elliott's contract in the next two-to-three seasons.
The Cowboys have Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Zack Martin locked into long-term deals. They need to solidify starters at left guard and center. For now, Connor Williams and rookie fourth-rounder Tyler Biadasz or Connor McGovern could lock up those respective positions. Nonetheless, the front office should invest in quality depth that could allow the offense to compensate for injuries.
With solid run blocking, the Cowboys can squeeze a few more optimal years out of Elliott. After the 2022 term, Dallas could release him and save $8.3 million—a number that goes up to $10 million following the 2023 campaign, per Over the Cap.
Trade Ezekiel Elliott During the 2021 Season
Behind a healthy offensive line, Tony Pollard could produce comparable numbers to Ezekiel Elliott at a much cheaper rate. Teams won't line up to take on the latter's big contract with six remaining years, but the Cowboys could make an attempt to move him before the 2021 trade deadline.
If Elliott has a strong start to the next season, he may draw interest from run-deficient teams with quarterbacks on rookie deals. Those clubs would likely have the cap space to absorb his contract for a few years until the general manager has to open the checkbook for the franchise player under center.
Going into his age-26 campaign, Elliott still has 1,000-yard seasons left in the tank if he can stay healthy. Even though his contract will repel suitors, a contending squad in need of a top-shelf ball-carrier to complete an offense may roll the dice on him in a push for a Super Bowl.
In this scenario, the Miami Dolphins, who have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on his rookie deal for at least another three years, make sense if they don't select a running back early in the draft. Elliott and Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed could become one of the league's better one-two punches out of the backfield.
Offer Ezekiel Elliott to Teams That Want to Move Up in 2021 Draft
Here's an immediate plan that would spark offseason fireworks.
Currently, the Cowboys hold the No. 8 spot in the 2021 draft. They could move up with losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
The Eagles' resurgent offense looks potent with Jalen Hurts under center in place of Carson Wentz. Big Blue poses a threat if quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) returns to action. Dallas could lose both games and drop to 5-11.
If the Cowboys' first 2021 draft pick falls within the top five, they could put that spot up for grabs and hope a quarterback-needy team places a call to move up. They could then attempt to package the selection with Elliott in a deal.
The upcoming draft class may feature five or six first-round quarterbacks, including Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Justin Fields (Ohio State), Zach Wilson (BYU), Kyle Trask (Florida), Trey Lance (North Dakota State) and Mac Jones (Alabama), though front-office executives may have their sights set on a specific prospect.
If the Cowboys retain Dak Prescott, they wouldn't need a quarterback. Team brass should be open to a move down while trying to dump Elliott's contract on a club that's desperate for a top pick.
As a team projected to have a lot of cap space, according to Spotrac, the New England Patriots may have some interest in this bold transaction.