Exploring Cowboys' Options for Zeke Elliott's Future in Dallas

0 of 4

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

In one game, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard garnered praise for his standout performance against the San Francisco 49ers and put a spotlight on Ezekiel Elliott's lackluster 2020 season.

Pollard racked up 132 scrimmage yards on the 49ers' fifth-ranked defense, which also lists seventh against the run. Behind an offensive line without All-Pros Tyron Smith (neck) and Zack Martin (calf), the second-year running back recorded 69 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as Elliott sat out with a calf injury.

Aside from his 103-yard rushing performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, Elliott has struggled since quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a dislocated ankle in early October. In fact, the Cowboys' lead ball-carrier hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 5.

For the season, Elliott is averaging career lows in yards per carry (3.9) and rushing yards per contest (64.0). He's experienced some issues with ball security, losing five of his six fumbles. Furthermore, the 25-year-old has also dropped seven passes.

During the 2019 offseason, Elliott came to terms with the Cowboys on a six-year, $90 million extension. Among running backs, he signed for the most money in practical guarantees, per Spotrac. Based on that investment, Dallas probably expected more out of its star running back two years into his new contract.

Although Dallas shouldn't hit the panic button after Pollard's shining fill-in performance during Elliott's down season, the front office may contemplate long- and short-term plans for the ground attack.

What can the Cowboys do to maximize their investment in Elliott? We'll take a look at four options.