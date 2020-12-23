4 Trades the Eagles Should Propose to Offload Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz

0 of 4

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to find themselves in a tough spot next offseason. They're going to have a decision to make at quarterback thanks to the benching of Carson Wentz and the rise of Jalen Hurts, and their cap situation is beyond abysmal.

Though final cap numbers have not been determined, Philadelphia is projected to be more than $64 million over the cap in 2021. Unfortunately, trading Wentz isn't going to provide cap relief, as he will still have nearly $60 million in dead money on his contract after the season.

The Eagles are looking at $33.8 million in dead cap for 2021 if he is traded before June. It would be the full $59.2 million if he is released.

Given Wentz's poor play and massive salary ($34.7 million in 2021), the Eagles can expect very little in return—the Houston Texans had to give a second-round pick to unload Brock Osweiler almost four years ago—and they may not have much choice. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Wentz is not a happy camper.

"Wentz is not pleased with the way events have unfolded in the organization, according to sources," Schefter wrote.

While the Eagles will have to get creative to deal Wentz, moving star tight end Zach Ertz is more feasible. While he does have more than $7 million in dead money on his contract, Philadelphia can save nearly $5 million by moving him.

In addition to saving cap space, moving Ertz would allow the Eagles to get something in return for a player who will likely enter free agency after the coming season. Dallas Goedert has taken over as the top receiving tight end, and Ertz may be more valuable to Philadelphia as a trade chip than as a player.

So how might the Eagles navigate trades for Wentz and/or Ertz in the offseason? Here are a few creative ideas that the team could pursue.