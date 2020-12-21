Cam Newton Says He Wants to Be 'Part of the Solution' Amid Patriots' Struggles

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have been eliminated from the postseason for the first time since 2008 amid a 6-8 run during former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's first year with the team.

Newton posted a letter to Patriots fans on Instagram on Monday writing that

this year has been "unacceptable in more ways than one" and that he would be taking responsibility for the team's struggles:

"One thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who want to be apart of the solution, including me. All things considered, you will not see any finger pointing or excuse making but more accountability being placed on the guys (me) to get the job done."

The 31-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in June to replace now-Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady, and Newton hasn't exactly filled the shoes of the six-time Super Bowl champion. Through 13 games this season, Newton has thrown for 2,381 yards and just five touchdowns with 10 interceptions on 216-of-328 passing (65.9 percent). He has also rushed for 489 yards and 11 scores.

Newton's post came as safety Devin McCourty noted that next year's team "won't be the same" as the team that has taken the field this season.