B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for 2020-21 Bowl Season

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Adam Kramer

The obvious choice also happens to be the correct choice. And while I would love to dazzle you with a contrarian selection that will break the scoreboard, I cannot and will not divert from the Cotton Bowl.

It's the most interesting game outside the playoff. And it also could be football fireworks if it comes together as it should.

Florida's offense has been exceptional throughout most of the year. Oklahoma's, while not as potent, certainly feels like it could more than hang in a shootout.

The Gators will be without all-universe tight end Kyle Pitts, who announced he was declaring for the draft shortly after the SEC championship game. While that figures to have a negative impact on the offense, Florida still has enough playmakers in place. As long as quarterback Kyle Trask suits up, the Gators should be able to deliver plenty of big plays.

Oklahoma hasn't buried teams in points like we've seen over the past few years, but this is still an explosive group led by Spencer Rattler. And as we saw against Alabama in the SEC title game, the Florida defense has plenty of work to do.

Nothing is a sure thing in the bowl season. But this feels like it could be an absolute doozy.

Kerry Miller

It has to be Florida vs. Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, right?

Although Pitts has opted out of the game, there's still a ton of offensive firepower taking the field in Dallas.

Both teams are averaging north of 41 points per game. Florida has put up at least 31 in every game this season. Oklahoma has been known to drop 50-plus on less-than-great defenses, which is certainly a fair description of Florida's defense. And in bowl games against SEC defenses over the past three seasons, Oklahoma did average 36.7 points (while the defense allowed 54.0).

It's hard to believe, but Oklahoma's defense might be the one thing keeping this one from approaching 80 total points. The Sooners struggled early in the season, but they've held their last six opponents to 16.5 points per game. But Florida's offense is better than any team Oklahoma has faced thus far this season, so I expect the Gators to hold up their end of the bargain in a shootout.