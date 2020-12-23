Strengths and Weaknesses of Each College Football Playoff Team

0 of 4

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

When all four College Football Playoff teams hit the field on New Year's Day, the spotlight will shine on their greatest strengths. But Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame are hoping the bright lights won't also expose a lingering weakness

Each team's profile is considerably more interesting than a strength and weakness. Simultaneously, it's important to know the backbone of—and backbreaker for—each program.

For a viewer, it's valuable to understand what to expect from the four programs. However, these details are also the foundation of how coaches plan to attack the opponent and attempt to minimize a vulnerable area of their own team.

The order is specifically tied to the matchups; Notre Dame plays Alabama in a Rose Bowl game that's moved to Arlington, Texas, and Ohio State takes on Clemson in the Sugar Bowl ahead of the Jan. 11 national title game.