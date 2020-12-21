Lakers News: Latest on Kyle Kuzma's Extension, Talen Horton-Tucker's Role, More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

While 2019-20 was a banner year for most things Purple and Gold, Kyle Kuzma quietly encountered his share of turbulence. As an isolation scorer with a shaky jumper, he wasn't a clean on-court fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and Kuzma's stat sheet stomached several hits, including career lows of 25.0 minutes and 12.8 points.

It was far from guaranteed, then, that he and the club would be able to find common ground on his first contract extension. But they did put pen to paper on a multi-year agreement, which ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported was worth $40 million over three seasons. The final year is a player option, which Wojnarowski noted was the first ever included on a non-max rookie extension.

That's a sensible (and creative) arrangement for Kuzma, since this probably wasn't the payday he envisioned when he averaged 18.7 points as a sophomore in 2018-19. Then again, he didn't exactly perform like a $13 million player this past season, so it's smart to keep that final season in his back pocket in case his numbers don't recover between now and then.

The Lakers handed out several huge extensions this offseason—including new pacts with James and Davis—which likely greased the gears for this deal. With near-future cap space off the table, the franchise had little to lose and potentially plenty to gain by keeping Kuzma around.