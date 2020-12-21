3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 15 Loss

0 of 3

The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals had a different feel to it than the previous eight defeats suffered this season.

For the second straight week, Jalen Hurts provided an offensive spark that was not visible during Carson Wentz's time as starting quarterback.

Hurts gave the Eagles more belief on offense and almost pulled out the victory against the NFC West side.

Defensively, Philadelphia was hurt by its growing injury list in the secondary. DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald both took advantage of the practice squad players starting at cornerback and safety.

Although the secondary was outclassed by Arizona's top wide outs, the front seven played well and Alex Singleton continued his surprisingly good season at linebacker.