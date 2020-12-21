NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential P.J. Tucker Trade, Jeremy Lin, More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential P.J. Tucker Trade, Jeremy Lin, MoreDecember 21, 2020
As wild as it might seem, the NBA is just one day away.
The 2020-21 season officially kicks off on Tuesday night, just over two months since the Los Angeles Lakers captured the 17th championship in franchise history at the bubble in Orlando.
There are any number of storylines to follow, including the ongoing saga between James Harden and the Houston Rockets, not to mention Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant's official return to the floor after 18 months away. Additionally, teams are hard at work figuring out their rotations and rosters (including the G League) while scoping out other players who might become available.
Here is the latest buzz on league-wide interest in Rockets forward P.J. Tucker, as well as the Golden State Warriors' continued pursuit of Jeremy Lin and the path that led Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo to the NBA.
'Multiple' Teams Interested in Tucker
Tucker's future with the Rockets still remains mostly unclear.
The 35-year-old is on an expiring deal, and previously expressed frustration over the team's unwillingness to seek out immediate extension talks, per Kelly Iko, Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic. There is also the unknown as to how Houston might proceed if it decides to trade Harden.
Tucker might be a candidate to follow Harden out of Town, considering his contract status and the return value the Rockets might be able to receive. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported "multiple" teams have expressed a possible desire to trade for Tucker if he is made available.
It is not hard to see why Tucker is held in high esteem among other teams. He can play as an undersized forward capable of providing defense, rebounding and toughness underneath. Tucker also has a 36.1 percent career mark from beyond the arc, and he is especially proficient from the corners. Then again, it is possible the Rockets and Tucker are headed toward an extension.
Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Houston has had "increased conversations" with Tucker's camp regarding an extension. Feigen added nothing is "imminent," but there is a possibility the two sides will work something out at some point during the season.
Tucker could be made a bigger part of Houston's future. But if the Rockets decide to move on from Tucker, they are likely to have a number of suitors.
Warriors Could Still Pursue Jeremy Lin
The Golden State Warriors still have interest in bringing Jeremy Lin back to the Bay Area.
Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Dubs could still pursue avenues in signing Lin to their G League roster if he chooses that route to attempt an NBA comeback. As Stein wrote, Golden State could not sign and waive Lin after failing to obtain a FIBA Letter of Clearance.
Lin began his career with the Warriors, during the 2010-11 season. The undrafted Harvard guard was in the G League before playing 29 games with Golden State in his first taste of NBA action. Of course, it was not until a move to New York the following season that Lin would garner national attention.
The term "Linsanity" was coined after the Californian went on a torrid run with the Knicks, one featuring a 38-point game against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers and a game-winning shot against the Toronto Raptors just days later.
Lin parlayed his success with the Knicks into a starting role with the Houston Rockets the following season, turning himself into a dependable NBA guard.
However, Lin did not receive an offer from an NBA team last offseason, and he instead chose to play for the Beijing Ducks. He averaged 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 39 games.
It remains to be seen just what Lin has in store. He denied a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that he was finalizing a deal with the Warriors, responding with "no decisions have been made."
Still, it seems Golden State remains interested in the 32-year-old if Lin is hoping to get back into the NBA by way of the G League.
Facundo Campazzo Helped Facilitate His Own Buyout from Real Madrid
Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo will be making his NBA debut at the age of 29 after years of playing for Real Madrid in Spain.
In fact, it was Campazzo himself who helped orchestrate his own move to the NBA.
Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported Campazzo made a "significant financial commitment" in order to facilitate his buyout from Real Madrid. Campazzo had played overseas for years but appeared to make it clear he wanted to make a move to the United States.
Singer reported Denver jumped at the opportunity to sign the Argentine to a two-year, $6 million deal, and Nuggets international scout Rafal Juc said Campazzo has been on the team's radar for some time.
Campazzo has averages of 9.5 points, 4.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across all competitions. But he really established himself as a playmaker in international competitions, especially in a pair of Olympic Games as a member of the Argentinian national team.
The former Real Madrid star played 24 minutes in Denver's first preseason game, finishing with eight points and three assists. He saw a drop in minutes over the course of the next two contests but still figures to give Nuggets some depth and playmaking at the point guard spot.
All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.