NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential P.J. Tucker Trade, Jeremy Lin, More

The Golden State Warriors still have interest in bringing Jeremy Lin back to the Bay Area.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the Dubs could still pursue avenues in signing Lin to their G League roster if he chooses that route to attempt an NBA comeback. As Stein wrote, Golden State could not sign and waive Lin after failing to obtain a FIBA Letter of Clearance.

Lin began his career with the Warriors, during the 2010-11 season. The undrafted Harvard guard was in the G League before playing 29 games with Golden State in his first taste of NBA action. Of course, it was not until a move to New York the following season that Lin would garner national attention.

The term "Linsanity" was coined after the Californian went on a torrid run with the Knicks, one featuring a 38-point game against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers and a game-winning shot against the Toronto Raptors just days later.

Lin parlayed his success with the Knicks into a starting role with the Houston Rockets the following season, turning himself into a dependable NBA guard.

However, Lin did not receive an offer from an NBA team last offseason, and he instead chose to play for the Beijing Ducks. He averaged 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 39 games.

It remains to be seen just what Lin has in store. He denied a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that he was finalizing a deal with the Warriors, responding with "no decisions have been made."

Still, it seems Golden State remains interested in the 32-year-old if Lin is hoping to get back into the NBA by way of the G League.