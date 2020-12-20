Baker Mayfield Says Browns Are 'Not Done Yet' After Securing 10-Win Season

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns aren't ready to settle after beating the New York Giants 20-6 on Sunday night to improve to 10-4 on the season.

"You know what, we're not done yet," Browns star Baker Mayfield said to NBC Sports' Michele Tafoya after the game. "The 10-win season is great. Still got a few games left. We got our eyes on the bigger picture and have to continue to have that singular focus each week."

The 10 victories are Cleveland's most since 2007, and this is only the second time since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999 it reached double-digit wins.

As Mayfield alluded to, the Browns still have some things to check off their to-do list since this season will ultimately be a disappointment without playoff football.

Cleveland presently holds the first of the AFC's three wild-card berths and has a one-game cushion on the Baltimore Ravens, who would be the first team out if the postseason started today.

The Browns even have an outside shot of winning the AFC North, though they're partially counting on help from the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Should the Bengals win, the Steelers' lead on their division rivals will shrink to one game.

Fans in Northeast Ohio should savor this because they've waited a long time to see a team this good playing along the shore of Lake Erie. That's a luxury the Browns players can't afford to have for the time being.