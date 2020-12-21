3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 15 Win

0 of 3

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins may be closing in on their first playoff berth since the 2016 season. They won't be seeing the AFC East-rival New England Patriots if they get there.

On Sunday, Miami beat New England 22-12 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, knocking the Pats from playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Dolphins improved to 9-5 and remain in the thick of the AFC wild-card race heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Miami scored all 22 of its points in the second half, overcoming an early deficit against New England. It also avenged its Week 1 loss to the Pats, which came during a stretch in which the Dolphins opened the season with three losses in their first four games.

Things are looking much better for Miami now, as it has won eight of 10 games since that tough stretch to begin 2020.

Here are three takeaways from the Dolphins' win on Sunday afternoon.