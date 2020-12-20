Bill Belichick Disappointed After Patriots Miss Playoffs for 1st Time Since 2008

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

For the first time since 2008, the New England Patriots will see their season end in Week 17 after Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins solidified their elimination from the postseason.

Head coach Bill Belichick said after the game he was "disappointed" about the end of the postseason streak but that he didn't believe the Patriots deserved the victory against the Dolphins.

The Patriots stand at 6-8 after dropping the game to the Dolphins, 22-12.

Sunday's loss also means that the Patriots will not finish above .500 for the first time since 2000, when Belichick led the team to a 5-11 record in his first season at the helm. New England had won the AFC East an NFL record 11 consecutive times leading up to this season and had lost the division title just twice in the last 19 years.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East title for the first time since 1995. The 11-3 squad clinched the division with a 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Belichick and the Patriots will close out the season against the Bills and the New York Jets, who entered Week 15's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams without a victory.