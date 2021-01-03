Ezekiel Elliott Says He Dealt with Quad Injury During Cowboys' Loss to Giants

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott played through a quadriceps injury during Sunday's 23-19 loss to the New York Giants, the running back revealed after the game.

Elliott had 14 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown during the season-ending defeat, adding 19 receiving yards on three catches.

Elliott missed his team's Week 15 game against the San Francisco 49ers with a calf strain, an injury that he had previously likened to "a big bruise."

It was the first time in his NFL career that he missed a with an injury.

Despite playing a demanding position, Elliott has been extremely durable in his career, playing the first 13 games of 2020 and all 16 games in 2019. His only missed action since being drafted in 2016 was either due to rest or a six-game suspension in 2017 for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

The 25-year-old has also been one of the league's best running backs, earning three Pro Bowl selections in his first four years while winning two rushing titles in that span. He finished 2019 with 1,357 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns, topping 1,700 yards from scrimmage for the third time in his career.

He wasn't quite as effective in 2020 after quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury, but he still had solid numbers with 979 rushing yards, 338 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns in 15 games.