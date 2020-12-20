    College Football Playoff Championship 2020-21: Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream

    Michelle Bruton@@michelle_nflFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    The Championship trophy is seen before a news conference for the NCAA college football playoff championship game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    The four semifinal teams for this season's College Football Playoff were revealed Sunday on ESPN's selection show. 

    The 13-member selection committee elected to keep the top four teams the same from the previous iteration of rankings on Tues., slightly scrambled. The final top four and semifinal teams are 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame.

    Both semifinal games will be held on New Year's Day; the Rose Bowl is not in Pasadena but at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex., at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN and the Sugar Bowl at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans at 8:45 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.

    After that, the two teams who were able to overcome everything this crazy season threw at them will advance to square off on Monday, Jan. 11, in the national championship game. 

    Let's take a closer look at how and when you should tune in to the national championship game and break down the four teams that find themselves vying for a shot at hoisting the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy.

         

    College Football Playoff National Championship 

    Date: Monday, Jan. 11

    Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fl.

    Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream: WatchESPN

    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

         

    Since the College Football Playoff began in the 2014-15 season, four programs have earned 24 of the playoff berths: Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

    They just so happen to be almost identical to the four teams who will face off in this year's semifinals. 

    Four teams have won in the six times the College Football Playoff national championship game: Ohio State (2015), Alabama (2016), Clemson (2017), Alabama (2018), Clemson (2019) and LSU (2020). 

    Of the semifinalists this year, only Notre Dame is looking for its first-ever national championship; each of the other three finalists would be a repeat winner (and Alabama or Clemson would become a three-time winner). 

    This season provided those in favor of expanding the College Football Playoff plenty of ammunition for their side of the debate.

    Texas A&M and Oklahoma were the first two teams out of the top four. For those who also want more representation for Group of 5 programs, a six-team playoff with four Power 5 qualifiers and then the highest ranked independent or Group of 5 team would have allowed them to contend. 

    An expanded playoff would be especially beneficial for programs like Cincinnati, who were left on the outside of the top six, a legitimate chance to be rewarded for a terrific year. 

    With the Rose and Sugar Bowls serving as this year's semifinals, the Cotton, Peach, Fiesta and Orange bowls will be the other Bowl Game matchups.

    All four will be on ESPN from Wednesday, Dec. 30 (Cotton) to Friday, Jan. 1 (Peach) to Saturday, Jan. 2 (Fiesta and Orange). 

