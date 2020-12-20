Amway College Football Poll 2020: Top 25 Rankings After Championship Games

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The fallout from college football's championship weekend led to significant movement in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State won their respective conference titles, while Notre Dame, Iowa State and Florida were saddled with losses. It created tough calls for voters when trying to pick out the Top 25, with an extra focus on the top four heading into the College Football Playoff.

While the committee will have its own criteria, here is how the coaches rate the field heading into bowl season:

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Oklahoma

8. Indiana

9. Georgia

10. Florida

11. Coastal Carolina

12. Iowa State

13. Northwestern

14. North Carolina

15. BYU

16. Iowa

17. Louisiana Lafayette

18. Miami (FL)

19. USC

20. San Jose State

21. Oklahoma State

22. North Carolina State

23. Liberty

24. Texas

25. Tulsa

No game might have been bigger than Notre Dame against Clemson.

The Fighting Irish won this matchup earlier this year when Tigers star Trevor Lawrence was unavailable because of coronavirus concerns, but it was a much different story this time.

Clemson dominated from the start, seizing a 24-3 halftime lead before closing out a 34-10 win. Lawrence was responsible for three touchdowns while the team came through with several big plays:

It helped Clemson move to No. 2 in the latest poll without much debate, while Notre Dame fell from No. 2 to No. 4

Ohio State also moved up, although it didn't have an easy time with Northwestern. The Big Ten title game was a tough, low-scoring battle before Trey Sermon helped the Buckeyes pull away with a 22-10 victory:

Justin Fields had a rough game (12-of-27, 114 passing yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions), but the team did enough to survive.

Alabama also needed to work hard for its win in the SEC Championship Game, pulling out a 52-46 victory over Florida.

Najee Harris totaled five touchdowns to lead the Crimson Tide, while DeVonta Smith continued his incredible year with 15 catches for 184 yards and two scores.

Even a great game from Kyle Trask wasn't enough for Florida to pull off the upset, although the three-loss squad actually moved up one spot to No. 10 in the latest poll.

The Big 12 title game created some shifting in the polls, with Oklahoma avenging its earlier loss with a 27-21 win over Iowa State.

Iowa State had been considered an outside contender for the playoff but fell from No. 8 to No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, while Oklahoma jumped from No. 10 to No. 7.

Cincinnati stayed at No. 6 after beating Tulsa 27-24 in the American Athletic Conference title game, keeping the Bearcats undefeated at 9-0.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M didn't have a title game Saturday but took care of business against Tennessee with a 34-13 victory, enough to keep the Aggies in the fifth spot.

Texas A&M's win and Notre Dame's loss help create an interesting debate over which are the best four teams in college football this season.