    Errol Spence: Terence Crawford Fight Can Happen If Bob Arum Stops Lying

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    Errol Spence Jr., left, delivers a body punch to Danny Garcia, during the WBC-IBF welterweight boxing bout in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    A bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is a no-brainer on paper, but Spence blames Top Rank promoter Bob Arum for any holdups.

    "I think it could happen," Spence said of the fight, per Ben Baby of ESPN. "Just for Al [Haymon] and Bob [Arum] to sit down and for Bob to stop lying. We'll see. But I think it definitely could happen next year."

    Arum has previously blamed PBC's Al Haymon for the lack of a deal.

    "If he made one call, we could get the contracts done in 10 minutes," Arum told Greg Rosenstein of The Athletic. "We want to make that fight with Spence, but again, it takes two to tango. Spence is hiding behind Al Haymon."

    "He doesn't want to do the fight," Arum added.

       

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

