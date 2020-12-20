Mr. Olympia 2020 Results: Final Info for Phil Heath, Brandon Curry, Top Stars

Nick Ut/Associated Press

For the third straight year, a first-time champion was crowned at the Mr. Olympia competition with Mamdouh Elssbiay beating out the field on Saturday night.

The Egyptian sensation known as Big Ramy beat out defending champion Brandon Curry and seven-time champion Phil Heath to win the top prize.

Per Andrew Gutman of BarBend.com, Elssbiay's win netted him $400,000 in prize money. Curry received $150,000 for his runner-up showing, followed by Heath ($100,000), Hadi Choopan ($45,000) and William Bonac ($40,000) rounding out the top five.

This year marked Big Ramy's seventh appearance in the Mr. Olympia competition. He finished sixth in 2018 and didn't participate last year. The 36-year-old came in second three years ago, but finally had his breakthrough moment on Saturday.

Tom Miller of FitnessVolt.com noted that Elssbiay "turned the most heads" by taking the stage at the peak of his physical powers: "He was able to match or beat every pose against the champs, and really impressed en route to his victory and People's Champ award."

Curry had the best year of his career in 2019 with wins at the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic. The Tennessee native could have become the 11th man in history with multiple Mr. Olympia titles, but instead had to settle for being the runner-up behind Elssbiay.

Even though the final result wasn't quite what Curry was looking for, the 38-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. He should be able to return next year and compete for another title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Heath returned to Mr. Olympia after sitting out last year's competition. The seven-time champ had a successful showing with his 12th top-three finish dating back to 2008.