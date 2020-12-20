    Mr. Olympia 2020 Results: Final Info for Phil Heath, Brandon Curry, Top Stars

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020

    2012 Mr. Olympia, Phil Heath, poses for a portrait Wednesday, September 18, 2013, in Los Angeles. Heath's quest for the Olympia title is the focal point of director, Vlad Yudin's bodybuilding documentary,
    Nick Ut/Associated Press

    For the third straight year, a first-time champion was crowned at the Mr. Olympia competition with Mamdouh Elssbiay beating out the field on Saturday night. 

    The Egyptian sensation known as Big Ramy beat out defending champion Brandon Curry and seven-time champion Phil Heath to win the top prize. 

    Per Andrew Gutman of BarBend.com, Elssbiay's win netted him $400,000 in prize money. Curry received $150,000 for his runner-up showing, followed by Heath ($100,000), Hadi Choopan ($45,000) and William Bonac ($40,000) rounding out the top five. 

    This year marked Big Ramy's seventh appearance in the Mr. Olympia competition. He finished sixth in 2018 and didn't participate last year. The 36-year-old came in second three years ago, but finally had his breakthrough moment on Saturday. 

    Tom Miller of FitnessVolt.com noted that Elssbiay "turned the most heads" by taking the stage at the peak of his physical powers: "He was able to match or beat every pose against the champs, and really impressed en route to his victory and People's Champ award."

    Curry had the best year of his career in 2019 with wins at the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic. The Tennessee native could have become the 11th man in history with multiple Mr. Olympia titles, but instead had to settle for being the runner-up behind Elssbiay. 

    Even though the final result wasn't quite what Curry was looking for, the 38-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. He should be able to return next year and compete for another title. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Heath returned to Mr. Olympia after sitting out last year's competition. The seven-time champ had a successful showing with his 12th top-three finish dating back to 2008. 

    Related

      Best Conference Championship Games of Late 🏆

      Ranking the top CFB conference title matchups since 2000

      Best Conference Championship Games of Late 🏆
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Best Conference Championship Games of Late 🏆

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Starters Every Team Must Replace

      How each organization must adjust in the offseason 🔄

      Starters Every Team Must Replace
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Starters Every Team Must Replace

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Raiders' Season Falls Apart on TNF

      A late-season collapse capped off by a crushing loss to the Chargers has all but sunk Las Vegas' playoff hopes ➡️

      Raiders' Season Falls Apart on TNF
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Raiders' Season Falls Apart on TNF

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks ✅

      Our crew picks every game against the spread in the week to come

      B/R's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks ✅
      Featured logo
      Featured

      B/R's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks ✅

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report