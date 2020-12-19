    Rose Bowl Reportedly Denied Waiver to Allow Fans for 2020-21 CFP

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 19, 2020

    FILE - This Jan. 2, 2012, file photo, shows the facade of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Operators of Pasadena's Rose Bowl aren't interested in hosting an NFL team, the he Los Angeles Times reported. Members of the Rose Bowl Operating Co. said they'd rather focus on landing an annual music and arts festival for the landmark arena. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
    Matt Sayles/Associated Press

    The state of California has reportedly denied a special exemption for the Rose Bowl to allow fans to attend the Jan. 1 bowl game, according to Ralph Russo of the Associated Press.   

    This year's contest is slated to serve as a College Football Playoff semifinal and the ruling could lead the CFP committee to move the semifinal to a venue that will allow spectators. An official ruling is expected before playoff teams are selected on Sunday.

    California remains under a stay home order as the coronavirus continues to surge across the region. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported the availability of beds in Southern California's ICU units has dropped to zero percent, putting hospitals into "surge mode," which allows them to accommodate 20 percent over capacity. 

    Russo noted the CFP is likely to move the Rose Bowl game to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas if officials determine relocation necessary. 

    Allowing families to sit in the stands during the playoff games has become a sticking point for some programs with No. 2 Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly taking the most hardline stance when it comes to the Rose Bowl in particular. 

    "I'm not sure we'll play in the playoffs if parents can't be there, to be honest with you," Kelly told reporters Friday. "Why would we play if you can't have the families at the game?"

    Kelly called it both "ridiculous" and "a sham" for players to perform in an empty stadium during the playoffs. 

    CFP executive director Bill Hancock has yet to announce a decision either way but acknowledged the committee continues to monitor the situation in Pasadena. 

    With time running out before New Year's Day, the Notre Dame coach said it'll be up to the players to determine their bowl game future.

    "We'll talk it over with our team," Kelly said. "The players drive this. I don't drive it. I'm echoing their concerns. I'm not the guy out there making it up. It's not about my family, you know what I mean, it's about their family. I'm a voice for the team. They're concerned."

    The Rose Bowl may remain empty regardless.

