Trevor Lawrence Dazzles as No. 3 Clemson Beats No. 2 Notre Dame to Win ACC Title

Notre Dame may have come away with the win the first time it played Clemson this season, but with the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and multiple others back on the field after missing the first meeting because of COVID-19 protocols or injuries, the Tigers claimed the ACC Championship for the sixth year in a row with a 34-10 victory at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Trevor Lawrence led the way for Clemson, which finishes the season at 10-1, with 322 yards on 25-of-36 passing and 90 rushing yards, with a rushing score and two touchdown passes.

Ian Book didn't have as much luck for 10-1 Notre Dame, appearing in its first conference championship in school history. Book was sacked six times, completing 20 of 28 passes without a touchdown.

Notre Dame's lone touchdown came on a 21-yard rush from running back Chris Tyree.

Notable Performers

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Tigers: 322 yards (25-of-36), 90 rushing yards (14 carries), rushing TD, 2 TD, INT

Amari Rodgers, WR, Tigers: 121 yards, eight receptions, TD

Travis Etienne, RB, Tigers: 124 yards, 10 carries, TD

Ian Book, QB, Fighting Irish: 219 yards (20-of-28), 6 sacks (-34 yards)

The Impact of James Skalski

Lawrence wasn't the only player who missed the regular-season matchup against Notre Dame, and part of Clemson's success was due to the return of linebacker James Skalski.

The 6'0", 240-pound graduate student, who became the first player ever to appear in five ACC Championship Games, missed three games over a five-week span this season while dealing with a groin injury. At the time, head coach Dabo Swinney admitted that the absence of Skalski, who he referred to as the "heart and soul" of the Clemson defense, was "a pretty big loss."

He returned Nov. 28 against Pittsburgh and made six tackles, but he exited the next week's game against Virginia Tech after one series. He showed no signs of injury in the ACC Championship while helping Clemson keep Notre Dame at bay.

For the game, he recorded five tackles with a sack and a hurry on Book.

Notre Dame Couldn't Convert

Entering Saturday, the Fighting Irish were the seventh-ranked team in the country when it came to third-down conversions, with a 51.4 conversion percentage. Against the Tigers, they started strong, converting on both of their first two attempts. They didn't convert another third down throughout the first half.



By the end of the game, the Irish had gone just 3-of-12 on third-down conversions. And it cost them.

Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer nailed an ACC Championship-record 51-yard field goal to put Notre Dame up 3-0 early, but it could have been a much easier moment if Book hadn't been sacked on third down on the previous play.

Before the game got out of hand, Notre Dame's 3-0 lead could have doubled at the end of the first quarter if Doerer had hit a 24-yard field goal on 4th-and-goal, but he missed. Had Book completed the touchdown pass on the previous play, the Irish could have held a 10-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

On their opening drive of the second quarter, a Kyren Williams run on 3rd-and-6 only went for three yards, so the Irish were faced with a 4th-and-3 at the Clemson 28. Book missed the pass for a turnover on downs, and Clemson took over to start a drive that would end in a touchdown.

The Irish punted their next two possessions after failing to convert.

What's Next?

Both teams await their postseason fate, which will be decided by the College Football Playoff selection committee Sunday. In the most recent rankings, Notre Dame edged Clemson for the No. 2 spot, with Alabama at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 4.