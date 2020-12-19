Winners and Losers from Week 16 of College Football

0 of 6

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Not only is championship week crowning league champions, several programs are likely sealing a place in the College Football Playoff.

And the weekend is off to an exciting start.

Friday night, all three underdogs in conference championship games pulled out a win. Then on Saturday, the favorites took control as Clemson smacked Notre Dame, Ohio State escaped Northwestern and Oklahoma outlasted Iowa State.

The earlier contests set the stage for Alabama's prime-time clash with Florida and Cincinnati's against Tulsa.

Unlike most weekends, simply winning a game isn't necessarily enough. Notre Dame and Ohio State entered with confidence of a CFP future and might be in the four-team tournament anyway, but that's certainly not assured. So far, those shaky performances are the biggest stories of championship week.

This piece will be updated through Saturday night.