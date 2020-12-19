Bowl Predictions 2020: Full Projections for CFP Final and More Top Games

2 of 3

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Assembling the collection of playoff teams seems like a fairly easy task for the selection committee.

After the Florida Gators' loss to the LSU Tigers in Week 15, six teams can make legitimate cases to land in the final four based off Tuesday's rankings.

Alabama and Ohio State are in with victories in the SEC and Big Ten Championship Games. The Crimson Tide should be the No. 1 overall seed if they win, while the Buckeyes should move up from No. 4 to No. 3, with either Clemson or Notre Dame guaranteed to lose.

If Clemson wins by a close margin, the committee could be persuaded to keep Notre Dame, whose only resume blemish would be a loss to the Tigers, at No. 4.

In that situation, four of the most recognizable programs in college football would do battle on New Year's Day in the playoff semifinals at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl.

Things could get messier for the committee if Notre Dame eliminates Clemson from playoff contention. There should not be a playoff path for Dabo Swinney's side if it falls twice to the Fighting Irish.

There are two options to complete the field if Clemson loses, and the most logical one would be to move up Texas A&M from No. 5.

In that situation, the committee may rearrange the rankings to place the Aggies at No. 3 to avoid a rematch between them and Alabama. Nick Saban's side won their regular-season clash with Texas A&M handily. That would set up Alabama-Ohio State and Clemson-Texas A&M semifinal matchups.

The committee could also make a bold move and have the the potential Big 12 champion Iowa State Cyclones leapfrog Texas A&M if it believes the Aggies would lose again to Alabama.

However, that situation would likely be avoided if Clemson defeats Notre Dame and the top four from Tuesday's rankings remain the same but in a different order.