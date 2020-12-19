College Football Playoff 2020: Updated Rankings and Bowl Predictions

2 of 3

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

There's a strong chance the four teams in the top spots hold on to their positions and advance to these College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

Alabama is 10-0, having won every game thus far by at least 17 points. It's been the No. 1 team in every edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's the favorite in the SEC Championship Game against Florida. The Crimson Tide are likely to beat the Gators, solidifying their top seed and returning to the CFP after missing out last season.

The ACC Championship Game will have a huge impact on Playoff seeding. Notre Dame is ranked No. 2 and Clemson is at No. 3. However, that will change if the Tigers can avenge their earlier loss to the Fighting Irish, a double-overtime defeat on Nov. 7 in which Clemson was without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence (who had tested positive for COVID-19).

If Notre Dame wins, it would be the No. 2 seed, while Clemson would either fall to the No. 4 seed or completely out of the CFP. But the prediction here is that the Tigers beat the Fighting Irish and move up to the No. 2 seed while making the Playoff for the sixth straight season.

In that scenario, Notre Dame would play Alabama in its second CFP appearance in program history. The Fighting Irish's only previous trip to the Playoff came in the 2018 season, when they lost to Clemson 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl. They'll be looking for better results this year.

As long as Ohio State beats Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game, it will make the CFP for the second year in a row. The Buckeyes would only be 6-0, but the CFP selection committee has shown a willingness to rank them high even if they're not playing as many games as the other top teams in the country.

If Clemson and Ohio State end up as the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds, it would set up a CFP semifinal rematch from last season. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes 29-23 in last year's Fiesta Bowl to advance to the CFP National Championship Game.

While there are slim chances that a team other than these four gets into the CFP, it's unlikely. This is probably going to be the Playoff field, even if the seeding slightly changes.