French Montana Buys Paul George's Hidden Hills Mansion for $8.4 Million

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Six months after listing his San Fernando Valley estate, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George has found a buyer in rapper French Montana.

The reported price, according to Variety's James McClain, is a cool $8.4 million.

It's $1.1 million less than George was seeking but still helps the forward turn a profit after purchasing the 1.35-acre mansion for $7.4 million back in 2016.

The Ashley Ridge area of Hidden Hills, where the house is located, is packed with celebrities including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Jeffree Star while Los Angeles Dodgers icon Vin Scully owns the property next door to Montana's new home, per McClain.

George and his partner, Daniela Rajic, moved to the Pacific Palisades in 2019 after landing a 10,000-square-foot abode previously owned by DeAndre Jordan for $16.1 million.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house in Hidden Hills features a full-size, outdoor basketball court as well as a wine cellar and media center.