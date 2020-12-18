Rajon Rondo, Girlfriend Sued After Allegedly Pushing Woman in LA Parking Lot

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks point guard Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend were named in an assault and battery lawsuit filed by Toktam Jorshari in Los Angeles.

TMZ Sports reported Friday that Jorshari, who lives in the same L.A. apartment building as Rondo's unnamed girlfriend, says a July 28 confrontation about a parking space led to a physical assault by Rondo and his girlfriend and left her with "permanent disability."

In the suit, Jorshari said she parked her car in the space next to Rondo in order to unload a table after he parked his SUV in a handicapped space without a handicapped placard.

The lawsuit alleges Rondo became enraged after seeing his driver's side door was blocked by Jorshari's vehicle and, after a brief verbal exchange, he shoved her to the ground. After that, his girlfriend allegedly "proceeded to repeatedly physically attack [Jorshari] by striking her in the area of her head and upper body."

Jorshari said has obtained video of the alleged assault from parking garage surveillance and plans to use it as evidence in the case, per TMZ. She's seeking in excess of $1 million in damages.

Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Consitution provided Rondo's attorney Mark D. Baute's response to the lawsuit:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Although the Los Angeles Lakers, Rondo's team during the 2019-20 NBA season, were in the NBA's Florida bubble at the time of the incident, he'd returned to L.A. on July 15 for surgery and rehab on a thumb injury.

Rondo, who didn't return TMZ's request for comment on the lawsuit as of Friday afternoon, made it back to Orlando on Aug. 13 and proceeded to help the Lakers capture the 2020 NBA title.

The 34-year-old Kentucky native signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Hawks in November.

Atlanta tips off the regular season Wednesday when they visit the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls.