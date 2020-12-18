Woj: 76ers May Want More Than James Harden If Ben Simmons Included in Trade

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers would reportedly seek a package that includes more than James Harden in order to make Ben Simmons available in a trade with the Houston Rockets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski discussed the complexity of a potential Harden-Simmons swap Friday on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin, saying it's "really hard" to envision a scenario in which Harden lands with the Sixers unless Simmons is involved (discussion begins around 1:30 mark):

