    Danny Ferry Joins Spurs Front Office in Consultant Role

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020

    FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans interim general manager Danny Ferry, left, and coach Alvin Gentry watch players warm up for the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in New Orleans. A person familiar with the process says the Pelicans have begun interviewing candidates to become the club’s new general manager. The person says the list of candidates includes Ferry, as well as former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, Golden State assistant GM Larry Harris, Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Trajan Langon, Houston Rockets assistant GM Gersson Rosas and interim Washington president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

    Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks general manager Danny Ferry has rejoined the San Antonio Spurs front office in a consultant role, the team announced Friday.

    Ferry previously worked for the Spurs from 2003 to 2005 before taking the Cavs' general manager job and then from 2010 to 2012 before joining the Hawks.

    While Ferry has mostly been successful as a basketball executive, he faced warranted criticism and eventually lost his job after repeating a racist comment written in a scouting report of Luol Deng in 2014. The Hawks bought out Ferry's contract in 2015 following an internal investigation. Despite the controversy costing him his job, an independent investigation found that Ferry repeating the comments made by the scout was not racially motivated on his part.

    Ferry eventually joined the New Orleans Pelicans organization in 2016, eventually serving as their interim general manager for a brief spell from February 2019 to April 2019, when he was dismissed after the hiring of David Griffin. No team hired Ferry during the 2019-20 season.

    In addition to Ferry's return, the Spurs also announced the hiring of Samson Kayode as their new Director of Player Evaluation.

    The Spurs have one of the NBA's most stable organizations, with RC Buford overseeing basketball operations since 2002. Buford currently serves as the team's CEO, with Brian Wright holding the general manager title. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Full NBA Award Predictions 🔮

      Our writers voted on every major award before the season starts. Here are the results 📲

      Full NBA Award Predictions 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Full NBA Award Predictions 🔮

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      What We Learned from the Spurs Loss vs. Rockets

      What We Learned from the Spurs Loss vs. Rockets
      San Antonio Spurs logo
      San Antonio Spurs

      What We Learned from the Spurs Loss vs. Rockets

      Jon Hollenbeck
      via Pounding The Rock

      Alleged Jerry West Voicemail

      TMZ obtains alleged Jerry West voicemail in which he calls the Lakers a ‘s--t show’ during Kawhi free-agency saga

      Alleged Jerry West Voicemail
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Alleged Jerry West Voicemail

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Warriors Signing Jeremy Lin

      Veteran guard is finalizing a deal with Golden State, pending clearance from the Chinese Basketball Association.

      Will join the Warriors' G League team as he works toward NBA return.

      Report: Warriors Signing Jeremy Lin
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Warriors Signing Jeremy Lin

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report