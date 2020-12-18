Danny Ferry Joins Spurs Front Office in Consultant Role

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks general manager Danny Ferry has rejoined the San Antonio Spurs front office in a consultant role, the team announced Friday.

Ferry previously worked for the Spurs from 2003 to 2005 before taking the Cavs' general manager job and then from 2010 to 2012 before joining the Hawks.

While Ferry has mostly been successful as a basketball executive, he faced warranted criticism and eventually lost his job after repeating a racist comment written in a scouting report of Luol Deng in 2014. The Hawks bought out Ferry's contract in 2015 following an internal investigation. Despite the controversy costing him his job, an independent investigation found that Ferry repeating the comments made by the scout was not racially motivated on his part.

Ferry eventually joined the New Orleans Pelicans organization in 2016, eventually serving as their interim general manager for a brief spell from February 2019 to April 2019, when he was dismissed after the hiring of David Griffin. No team hired Ferry during the 2019-20 season.

In addition to Ferry's return, the Spurs also announced the hiring of Samson Kayode as their new Director of Player Evaluation.

The Spurs have one of the NBA's most stable organizations, with RC Buford overseeing basketball operations since 2002. Buford currently serves as the team's CEO, with Brian Wright holding the general manager title.