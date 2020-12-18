Northwestern vs. Ohio State: Big Ten Championship 2020 TV, Live-Stream Preview

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Much of the discourse surrounding the Ohio State Buckeyes in the last few weeks has revolved around their College Football Playoff credentials.

Ryan Day's team has a chance to put its critics to rest on Saturday if it beats the Northwestern Wildcats in commanding fashion in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State played the fewest games of any playoff contender, but when it has taken to the gridiron, it has impressed with its dynamic offense.

Quarterback Justin Fields does not have a Heisman Trophy to play for, but he can win his second straight Big Ten title and set up a national semifinal showdown with one of the nation's premier programs.

Northwestern put together a solid 6-1 season to win the Big Ten West, but it is in a difficult spot to attempt to land the Big Ten West's first-ever Big Ten Championship Game victory.

Big Ten Championship Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 19

Start Time: Noon ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

Preview

Saturday marks the second time in three years in which Ohio State and Northwestern are facing off in the Big Ten Championship Game.

In 2018, the Buckeyes used strong outings from current NFL players Dwayne Haskins, J.K. Dobbins and Terry McLaurin to win 45-24.

Wide receiver Chris Olave is one of the few holdovers from that game. He caught a touchdown pass from Haskins in the third quarter of that victory.

Olave and Garrett Wilson form one of the better receiver duos in the country, as they both have over 30 receptions, 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers are impressive considering Ohio State's five games played.

Fields needs to get both players involved early. An accurate passing attack may open rushing lanes later in the game as the Wildcats look to contain the pass.

Pat Fitzgerald's team allows 192 passing yards per game and 121.9 rushing yards per contest. If Ohio State can open up the passing lanes, it could negate the pass rush and secondary play that got the Wildcats to this stage.

The best way to open up Northwestern's rushing defense could be inside the red zone, with Fields, Master Teague III and Trey Sermon bruising through the lines. The trio combined for 12 rushing scores.

If Fields and Co. thrive like they have in every game this season, Ohio State's main concern will be its defensive play.

At times, the Buckeyes have not looked like a Top Four team. For example, they allowed the Indiana Hoosiers to score 28 second-half points to make the November 21 matchup a one-score game.

Northwestern's offense is not as dynamic as Indiana's, but it can methodically move the ball down the field with former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey at the helm.

Ramsey has a pair of receivers with 30 receptions and over 300 receiving yards to work with, and he is one of six players with more than 100 rushing yards.

While the Wildcats have some nice offensive pieces, they do not have the dynamic playmakers that Ohio State possesses.

Ohio State's ability to strike fast for scoring plays that flip the momentum in its favor could be the biggest difference on Saturday afternoon.

If the Buckeyes play up to their abilities, they could secure one of the four playoff positions.

