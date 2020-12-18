    Northwestern vs. Ohio State: Big Ten Championship 2020 TV, Live-Stream Preview

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistDecember 18, 2020

    Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    Much of the discourse surrounding the Ohio State Buckeyes in the last few weeks has revolved around their College Football Playoff credentials. 

    Ryan Day's team has a chance to put its critics to rest on Saturday if it beats the Northwestern Wildcats in commanding fashion in the Big Ten Championship Game. 

    Ohio State played the fewest games of any playoff contender, but when it has taken to the gridiron, it has impressed with its dynamic offense. 

    Quarterback Justin Fields does not have a Heisman Trophy to play for, but he can win his second straight Big Ten title and set up a national semifinal showdown with one of the nation's premier programs. 

    Northwestern put together a solid 6-1 season to win the Big Ten West, but it is in a difficult spot to attempt to land the Big Ten West's first-ever Big Ten Championship Game victory.

                 

    Big Ten Championship Game Info

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Date: Saturday, December 19

    Start Time: Noon ET 

    TV: Fox

    Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

         

    Preview

    Saturday marks the second time in three years in which Ohio State and Northwestern are facing off in the Big Ten Championship Game. 

    In 2018, the Buckeyes used strong outings from current NFL players Dwayne Haskins, J.K. Dobbins and Terry McLaurin to win 45-24. 

    Wide receiver Chris Olave is one of the few holdovers from that game. He caught a touchdown pass from Haskins in the third quarter of that victory.

    Olave and Garrett Wilson form one of the better receiver duos in the country, as they both have over 30 receptions, 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers are impressive considering Ohio State's five games played. 

    Fields needs to get both players involved early. An accurate passing attack may open rushing lanes later in the game as the Wildcats look to contain the pass.

    Pat Fitzgerald's team allows 192 passing yards per game and 121.9 rushing yards per contest. If Ohio State can open up the passing lanes, it could negate the pass rush and secondary play that got the Wildcats to this stage. 

    The best way to open up Northwestern's rushing defense could be inside the red zone, with Fields, Master Teague III and Trey Sermon bruising through the lines. The trio combined for 12 rushing scores. 

    If Fields and Co. thrive like they have in every game this season, Ohio State's main concern will be its defensive play. 

    At times, the Buckeyes have not looked like a Top Four team. For example, they allowed the Indiana Hoosiers to score 28 second-half points to make the November 21 matchup a one-score game. 

    Northwestern's offense is not as dynamic as Indiana's, but it can methodically move the ball down the field with former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey at the helm.

    Ramsey has a pair of receivers with 30 receptions and over 300 receiving yards to work with, and he is one of six players with more than 100 rushing yards. 

    While the Wildcats have some nice offensive pieces, they do not have the dynamic playmakers that Ohio State possesses. 

    Ohio State's ability to strike fast for scoring plays that flip the momentum in its favor could be the biggest difference on Saturday afternoon. 

    If the Buckeyes play up to their abilities, they could secure one of the four playoff positions.

               

    Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

    Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

    Related

      Best Conference Championship Games of Late 🏆

      Ranking the top CFB conference title matchups since 2000

      Best Conference Championship Games of Late 🏆
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Best Conference Championship Games of Late 🏆

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest CFB Questions for Week 16 ❓

      Our experts answer the biggest unknowns before championship weekend

      Biggest CFB Questions for Week 16 ❓
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Biggest CFB Questions for Week 16 ❓

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      College Football Playoff 2020: Full Bowl Predictions for Biggest Matchups

      College Football Playoff 2020: Full Bowl Predictions for Biggest Matchups
      College Football logo
      College Football

      College Football Playoff 2020: Full Bowl Predictions for Biggest Matchups

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Under-the-Radar Recruits Who Could Star in the Pac-12

      Make sure you remember these 10 names when watching college football next year

      Under-the-Radar Recruits Who Could Star in the Pac-12
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Under-the-Radar Recruits Who Could Star in the Pac-12

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report