UCLA Football Will Decline Bowl Bid After Playing Final Game vs. Stanford

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

The UCLA football team will decline to play in a bowl game this season, instead ending their 2020 campaign against Stanford on Saturday.

The 3-3 Bruins would be bowl eligible with a win this weekend. Teams must have a winning percentage of .500 or better to qualify for bowls.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

