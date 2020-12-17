    UCLA Football Will Decline Bowl Bid After Playing Final Game vs. Stanford

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020
    UCLA head coach Chip Kelly leads his team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
    Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

    The UCLA football team will decline to play in a bowl game this season, instead ending their 2020 campaign against Stanford on Saturday. 

    The 3-3 Bruins would be bowl eligible with a win this weekend. Teams must have a winning percentage of .500 or better to qualify for bowls.

                          

