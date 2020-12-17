    Report: James Harden Trade Only Interests 76ers at 'Discount-Aisle Price'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2020
    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) walks the ball up court during the second half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers are considered a potential trade destination for James Harden, but the team only wants the guard in a favorable deal, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

    "Sources say the Sixers want to see what new coach Doc Rivers can do with this new roster and have no urgency to pay anything more than a discount-aisle price for Harden anytime soon," Amick reported.

    Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported Houston was seeking a package headlined by a young franchise cornerstone, but the 76ers are unwilling to include either Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid in any deal.

    The 76ers appeared to be an ideal destination for Harden because of the connection with Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, who brought the guard to the Houston Rockets and was the team's general manager from 2007 until stepping down in October.

    Though Morey has a clear admiration for Harden, he has already been improving the 76ers roster with the addition of shooters like Danny Green and Seth Curry to pair with the talent in the frontcourt. 

    Adding a three-time scoring champion like Harden would certainly improve the lineup while trying to contend for a championship, but the 76ers apparently don't feel like it's worth blowing up the current roster.

    The squad is currently tied for the seventh-best odds to win a championship at 22-1, per Fanduel.

    Amick also listed the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat as acceptable trade options for the eight-time All-Star.

        

