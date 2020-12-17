Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Rare Gem Mint 10 Miami Football Card Sells for $14K

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

A rare Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson University of Miami football card sold for $13,988 at auction Wednesday night.

The card, which was sold by PWCC Auctions, was graded a Gem Mint 10 by PSA, which sent its value through the roof.

In 1994, Bumble Bee tuna company produced 24-card sheets featuring many of the top University of Miami football players. Along with Johnson, future NFL stars Ray Lewis and Warren Sapp had cards included in the set.

According to TMZ Sports, it is believed that the card sheets were a giveaway at a game held at the Orange Bowl during the 1994 season. However, since it was a rainy day, most people didn't bother saving the soaked cards.

As a result, it is believed that there are less than 50 of the Johnson cards in existence currently.

Prior to becoming one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time and a massive star in Hollywood, Johnson played defensive tackle at the University of Miami and was part of the Hurricanes' national championship team in 1991.

The Rock's popularity and the scarcity of the card contributed to the high price, as did the fact that it received a perfect grade.

The card is different than most in that it was part of a sheet and had to be separated from other cards. Because of that, it has perforated edges rather than smooth ones.

Despite the potential pitfalls that could cause in the grading process, the card received a Gem Mint 10 and went for nearly $10,000 more than a Johnson card in the same condition went for in 2014, per TMZ Sports.

The card market has been booming during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Johnson's card going for nearly $14,000 is the latest example of that.