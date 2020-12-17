Bills' Stefon Diggs Says He Had No Issue with Kirk Cousins, Vikings Before Trade

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Despite a series of cryptic social media posts during the last two years of his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs said he harbors no ill-will toward the organization or quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Speaking to ESPN's Sam Borden, Diggs noted "he never had a real issue with any of the Vikings players" and is still close with some members of the team:

"People have a common misconception that I don't love my old team. I have nothing but love and respect for those guys. But where they were and where they were headed ... in my eyes, it wasn't going to be in the best interest of my career. As a receiver, if you want to have success, you've got to catch the ball."

There was a spotlight put on Diggs' social media in 2018 when he started making really vague posts.

"I don't owe anyone an explanation," he tweeted in August 2018, less than one month after signing a five-year contract extension with the Vikings.

In February, Diggs simply tweeted, "Business is business" with a man shrugging emoji. The Vikings traded him and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills the following month for three 2020 draft picks and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

It's a rare trade that has worked out well for both teams.

The Vikings selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 overall pick they got from the Bills. The LSU alum is a favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,078 yards and seven touchdowns on 65 receptions in 13 games.

Diggs has played an instrumental role in Josh Allen's development as a quarterback this season. The 27-year-old leads the NFL with 100 receptions and ranks third with 1,167 receiving yards through 13 games.

The Bills are the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs with a 10-3 record. They can clinch the AFC East on Sunday with a victory over the Denver Broncos or if the Miami Dolphins lose to the New England Patriots.