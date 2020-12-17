NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden-Rockets Turmoil, Giannis Antetokounmpo

0 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Compelling NBA plot lines aren't hard to uncover, which should be expected after a truncated offseason and with a rapidly approaching 2020-21 campaign.

And yet, this is a superstar-driven league, so all eyes inevitably fall on the two superstars making the most noise in the recent news cycles.

They exist on opposite ends of the spectrum. While James Harden is seemingly nearing a divorce from the Houston Rockets, Giannis Antetokounmpo just made a massive commitment to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The latest offerings from the rumor mill paint clearer pictures of both situations.