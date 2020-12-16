Giannis on Bucks Supermax Contract: I Didn't Want to See Kids Burning My Jersey

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo remembers watching videos on social media of fans burning the jerseys of players who decided to leave their teams for something new, and he didn't want it to happen to him.

In an interview Wednesday, the star—who just signed a five-year supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, said he didn't want that to happen to him or his fans.

"I didn't want to see kids burning my jersey," he told reporters. "... It's always nice, it's always good to see kids wear my jerseys. It's good that kids are gonna be able to come watch me play and stay in Milwaukee."

LeBron James previously spoke out about the trend after fans burned the jerseys of Isaiah Thomas and Gordon Hayward in 2017, when Thomas was dealt from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving and Hayward came to the Celtics after signing a four-year deal with the team in free agency.

James said the practice was "getting ridiculous now!"