    Giannis on Bucks Supermax Contract: I Didn't Want to See Kids Burning My Jersey

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 17, 2020

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Giannis Antetokounmpo remembers watching videos on social media of fans burning the jerseys of players who decided to leave their teams for something new, and he didn't want it to happen to him.

    In an interview Wednesday, the star—who just signed a five-year supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, said he didn't want that to happen to him or his fans.

    "I didn't want to see kids burning my jersey," he told reporters. "... It's always nice, it's always good to see kids wear my jerseys. It's good that kids are gonna be able to come watch me play and stay in Milwaukee."

    LeBron James previously spoke out about the trend after fans burned the jerseys of Isaiah Thomas and Gordon Hayward in 2017, when Thomas was dealt from the Boston Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving and Hayward came to the Celtics after signing a four-year deal with the team in free agency.

    James said the practice was "getting ridiculous now!"

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Giannis Urged Bucks to Trade for Bradley Beal

      Report: Giannis Urged Bucks to Trade for Bradley Beal
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Report: Giannis Urged Bucks to Trade for Bradley Beal

      RSN
      via RSN

      Giannis Hopes New Contract Will Attract Free Agents

      Giannis Hopes New Contract Will Attract Free Agents
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Giannis Hopes New Contract Will Attract Free Agents

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden Talks Trade Request

      Rockets star says ‘right now, I’m focused on being here’ when asked about requesting a trade

      Harden Talks Trade Request
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Talks Trade Request

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Cloud Is Lifted: What Giannis’ Extension Means for Bucks Fans

      Cloud Is Lifted: What Giannis’ Extension Means for Bucks Fans
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Cloud Is Lifted: What Giannis’ Extension Means for Bucks Fans

      Brew Hoop
      via Brew Hoop