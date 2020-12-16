Jose Canseco Says He Wants Logan Paul Fight Because of Break Up with Daughter

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Once he wraps up his exhibition against Floyd Mayweather Jr., Logan Paul might be on a collision course with a former MLB MVP.

Speaking with Sports Talk Chicago (via TMZ Sports), Jose Canseco said he wants to fight Paul because the 25-year-old broke up with his daughter, Josie.

"I actually met him when my daughter and Logan came down to Vegas," Canseco said. "... He seemed like a very nice young kid—to me, a little bit on the arrogant side. But, then all of the sudden they broke up."

"I gotta give you the final details, they will come up. ... But you know, it left me with a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth."

TMZ reported in February that Paul and Josie Canseco had separated after one month of dating, with Josie expressing concerns that "he simply used her for publicity."

Canseco said he has signed with a management company to handle his social media channels and possibly arrange a fight with Paul.

Paul is slated to fight Mayweather on Feb. 20. He made his professional boxing debut in November 2019, losing a split decision to fellow YouTuber KSI.

"I'm putting myself in position to fight him after [the Mayweather fight]," Canseco said.

Jose Canseco has some combat sports experience as well, suffering a first-round TKO to Hong Man Choi in a 2009 MMA bout.