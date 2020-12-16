    James Harden on Rockets Trade Rumors: 'I'm Just Focused on Being Here'

    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) argues a call during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Fresh off playing his first preseason game Tuesday night, Houston Rockets star James Harden is brushing off the trade rumors swirling around him.

    "Right now, I'm just focused on being here," he told reporters Wednesday. The 2017-18 NBA MVP denied being a distraction to the team. 

    "Since I've been here, there's nothing that's been said about it," Harden said of his holdout and reported trade request.

    Harden also addressed last week's training camp holdout, during which he was in Atlanta:

    One thing still on Harden's to-do list is meet new Rockets general manager Rafael Stone. The eight-time All-Star noted the two haven't had a conversation since Stone was hired to replace Daryl Morey in October. 

    Harden's relationship with the Rockets hasn't reached the toxic stage yet, but he seems intent on finding a way to get traded sooner than later. 

    On Monday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harden is "uninterested in pursuing a new partnership" with John Wall after the Rockets acquired the five-time All-Star from the Washington Wizards. 

    Wall will be Houston's third point guard in the past three seasons, following Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. 

    Shelburne and Wojnarowski noted that Harden's stance wasn't out of any personal animosity toward Wall. He's got a "desire for a fresh start elsewhere."

    Houston has Harden under contract for two more seasons at a combined $85.6 million with a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign. 

    Harden has been the centerpiece of Rockets basketball for the past eight seasons. The 31-year-old has made the All-Star team every season he's played in Houston, has been named to the All-NBA First Team six times and has led the NBA in scoring in each of the past three seasons.

